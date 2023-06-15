High Commission attack: NIA identifies 45 suspects, Amritpal Singh's alleged aide dies from blood cancer in UK

The NIA is seeking public assistance in identifying individuals involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in the UK. The agency has issued a lookout notice and released pictures of 45 people responsible for vandalising the embassy and disrespecting the National Flag. Additionally, an aide of protest leader Amritpal Singh has reportedly died of blood cancer in the UK.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a public appeal to identify individuals involved in the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. In an effort to apprehend the culprits responsible for vandalising the High Commission and disrespecting the Indian National Flag in London back in March, the NIA issued a lookout notice and released photographs of 45 individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) posted a tweet stating, "REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373."

Earlier this week, on June 12, the NIA released over 2 hours of CCTV footage capturing the attempted vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London by anti-national elements. The agency urged the public to provide information, emphasising that it is in the public interest to assist in the investigation. The NIA also provided a WhatsApp number for informants to submit tips while ensuring their confidentiality.

On March 19, a pro-Khalistan protestor climbed onto the balcony of the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the Indian flag. A video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

ALSO READ | NIA releases CCTV videos of attack on Indian High Commission in UK, requests for identification of culprits

In response, the Indian community held a large gathering before the High Commission, denouncing the disrespectful act and calling for action against the perpetrators. Indian ex-pats from across the United Kingdom expressed solidarity with the Indian flag and vehemently rejected the idea of Khalistan.

Following the incident, a case was registered by the Delhi Police on March 24, prompted by a report from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently instructed the Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action.

In addition, the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned by Indian authorities to convey a strong protest against the actions of separatists and extremist elements involved in the attack on the High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The protesters were staging their anger over the hunt in India for Amritpal Singh who leads "Waris Punjab De," a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He is linked to a massive protest on February 23 against the arrest of his key aide and kidnapping accused, Lovepreet Singh.

In recent news, Amritpal Singh's aide Avtar Singh Khanda died of blood cancer in the United Kingdom. He was allegedly the handler of Singh and head of the UK-based Khalistan Liberation Force.

Khanda died at the Birmingham City Hospital on Thursday at 12:45 am IST, per News18 sources. The blood cancer led to Khanda's body getting poisoned after a clot burst inside him, they added.