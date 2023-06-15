CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHigh Commission attack: NIA identifies 45 suspects, Amritpal Singh's alleged aide dies from blood cancer in UK

High Commission attack: NIA identifies 45 suspects, Amritpal Singh's alleged aide dies from blood cancer in UK

High Commission attack: NIA identifies 45 suspects, Amritpal Singh's alleged aide dies from blood cancer in UK
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 2:07:55 PM IST (Updated)

The NIA is seeking public assistance in identifying individuals involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in the UK. The agency has issued a lookout notice and released pictures of 45 people responsible for vandalising the embassy and disrespecting the National Flag. Additionally, an aide of protest leader Amritpal Singh has reportedly died of blood cancer in the UK.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a public appeal to identify individuals involved in the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. In an effort to apprehend the culprits responsible for vandalising the High Commission and disrespecting the Indian National Flag in London back in March, the NIA issued a lookout notice and released photographs of 45 individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) posted a tweet stating, "REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373."
Earlier this week, on June 12, the NIA released over 2 hours of CCTV footage capturing the attempted vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London by anti-national elements. The agency urged the public to provide information, emphasising that it is in the public interest to assist in the investigation. The NIA also provided a WhatsApp number for informants to submit tips while ensuring their confidentiality.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X