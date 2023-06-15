High Commission attack: NIA identifies 45 suspects, Amritpal Singh's alleged aide dies from blood cancer in UK

The NIA is seeking public assistance in identifying individuals involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in the UK. The agency has issued a lookout notice and released pictures of 45 people responsible for vandalising the embassy and disrespecting the National Flag. Additionally, an aide of protest leader Amritpal Singh has reportedly died of blood cancer in the UK.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a public appeal to identify individuals involved in the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. In an effort to apprehend the culprits responsible for vandalising the High Commission and disrespecting the Indian National Flag in London back in March, the NIA issued a lookout notice and released photographs of 45 individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) posted a tweet stating, "REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373."

REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National FlagIf anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373 pic.twitter.com/Rhy93cFJjA— NIA India (@NIA_India) June 14, 2023