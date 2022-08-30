NIA files charge sheet in 3,000 kg Mundra port drugs seizure case

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary charge sheet on Monday concerning around 3,000 kg of seized heroin from Mundra port in Gujarat on September 17 and 19 last year. The estimated cost of this haul was worth Rs 21,000 crore.

While investigating this matter, NIA's Ahmedabad unit arrested several accused. According to an officer working at NIA headquarters, the supplementary charge sheet has been filed against nine persons.

According to a senior NIA official, the seized heroin was imported from Kandahar by a company named Hasan Hussain Limited, and the consignment was labelled as containing talc powder.

The consignment was sent to the Mundra port from Iran's Bandar Abbas Port.

According to the NIA officer, this consignment of drugs was brought hidden inside the goods imported by Ashi Trading Company located in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, but the special intelligence wing of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) came to know about the matter after which this operation was carried out which led to this seizure.

2,988 kg of heroin was recovered during the investigation.

A Chennai-based couple was arrested in this case. The couple had an import-export licence, which was alleged to be used for illegal smuggling. Further investigation of this matter was carried out. In view of its seriousness, the matter was later handed over to the NIA from DRI by the Home Ministry. This case was taken over by the NIA on October 6, last year.

Eight persons were arrested by the DRI in the initial phase. According to the DRI, among the arrested accused were four people of Afghanistan origin. Many important inputs were received in their statement, and, based on this, the NIA team is doing further investigations.

The accused named in NIA's charge sheet are as follows:

1) Sarabjit Singh alias Sethi - resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab

2) Jannat Gul Kekar ​​- Afghan National from Kunduz district

3) Mujahid Shringwari - Afghan National from Linghara district

4) Shamiullah - Afghan National from Kunduz

5) Mohammad Lal Kekar- Afghan national from Kunduz but living in​​ South Delhi for long

6) Imtiaz Ahmed - resident of Rampur, UP

7) Imran Ahmed - resident of Rampur, UP

8) Bilwinder Singh - resident of Amritsar, Punjab