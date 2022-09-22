By CNBCTV18.com

Mini An official said the NIA conducted searches in multiple locations in largest ever probe process till date. "These searches are being conducted at residential and official premises of people involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations," he said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched nationwide midnight raids at the houses of several leaders belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and other groups. The residence of OMA Salam, PFI chairman, in Kerala's Malappuram and some PFI offices were also raided.

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches took place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The NIA searches were also conducted at PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. "Searches were also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office located in Purasawakkam," the report said.

Besides Tamil Nadu and Kerala, raids also took place in Karnataka, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra among other states.

Over 100 detained

As many as 106 PFI leaders were arrested across 13 states as part of the joint searches conducted by the NIA, the ED and state police, News 18 reported. "In the major action being taken across 10 states, the NIA, the ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

This triggered protests by PFI and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Karnataka after police detained protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.

In Telangana, the NIA sealed the PFI head office located in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta in connection with a case registered earlier by the agency.

'Using agencies to silence dissenting voices'

Responding to the raids, the PFI said in a statement, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of the PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices."

(With inputs from agencies)