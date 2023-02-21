NIA conducts raids in Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and more to crack down on gangsters

The NIA had conducted similar raids back in October 2022 at the premises of gangster groups who were allegedly involved in extortion and other criminal cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a major operation across India, raiding more than 70 locations in connection with its investigation against gangsters and their criminal syndicates. The raids include 30 locations in Punjab and multiple others in Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

According to an NIA spokesperson, the searches are being carried out in connection with the gangsters' case, and further details are awaited. This is the fourth round of searches that the agency has conducted against accomplices, aides and suppliers of Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria, and other gangs.

In Haryana , the NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area and in Azad Nagar with the help of local police forces.

According to News18, officials are conducting searches in Gandhidham, Gujarat, where they are targeting the premises of Kulwinder Sandhu, an aide who is believed to have provided logistical support to Lawrence Bishnoi, along with shelter to his gang members.

Sandhu is accused of being a member of an international drug syndicate that aids in the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan to Gujarat and then on to Punjab.

Sources have also reported that the NIA is searching arms suppliers in Pilibhit and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh , with suspicions that they smuggle arms and ammunition via Nepal to supply to gangs.

In Punjab , raids are being conducted in several locations including Ferozpur, Bhatinda, Moga, Fazilka, Mukhtar Sahib and Ludhiana. The searches are linked to the cases of the Ludhiana blast case, Lakhbir Singh's individual cases and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh Gill's alias Arsh Dalla.

The NIA is also investigating the possibility that Pakistan's ISI is using the Nepal-UP route to supply arms to gangs in India. In August 2022, the NIA had booked more than 12 gangs under terror charges.

After a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a decision was taken to not treat the gangs as ordinary criminals but as terrorists accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The NIA had conducted similar raids back in October 2022 at the premises of gangster groups who were allegedly involved in extortion and other criminal cases.

Despite the fact that many gang leaders are currently incarcerated, their criminal activities remain ongoing. To disrupt these operations, the NIA has been focused on targeting the source of funding and manpower for these gangs. Thus far, the agency has questioned members of at least 12 gangs. The decision to conduct the latest round of searches was based on new information obtained through questioning of the primary suspects in the case.

