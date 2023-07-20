NIA busts ISIS terror module in Kerala after raids, one held from Tamil Nadu

The agency, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police, conducted intelligence-led joint operations at four locations in Kerala based on credible inputs and investigations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module of the ISIS in Kerala, thwarting potential attacks on places of worship and leaders from specific communities. The anti-terror agency arrested one member of the module in Tamil Nadu and conducted searches at four different locations in Kerala for suspected accomplices, an NIA spokesperson said.

The agency, in collaboration with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police, conducted intelligence-led joint operations at four locations in Kerala based on credible inputs and investigations.

The targeted raids took place in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, aimed at dismantling the ISIS module involved in reconnaissance activities and plotting terrorist attacks, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the NIA successfully tracked and arrested an accused, Ashif alias "Mathil Akath Kodayil Ashraf", from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu.

"The next day (July 19), searches were conducted in the houses of Ashif, as well as three others, identified as Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas TS of Thrissur and Rayees of Palakkad. Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during these raids," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the module had been engaged in raising funds for promoting ISIS activities and carrying out terror attacks by committing dacoities and other criminal activities.

"They were conspiring to commit terrorist activities and had already conducted a recce of a few prominent places, including places of worship and leaders of certain communities in the State (Kerala). It aimed to spread terror and trigger a communal divide in the state," the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations in the case, registered on July 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, are continuing.