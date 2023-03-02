NIA attaches Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, accomplice behind Kandahar plane hijack

Zargar, who is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal. Ever since his release he has been operating from Pakistan and has been funding terror activities in the valley.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, in Srinagar. Zargar, who was released along with Masood Azhar in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in 1999.

Zargar's two Marlas house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The procedure was carried out today by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local police," NIA added.

Zargar, who is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, grew up in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar and was associated with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He has been responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has a close association with other terror outfits, such as Al-Qaeda and JeM.

He was also accused of kidnapping former union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989, and had negotiated her release in exchange for five terrorists.

He was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal. Ever since his release he has been operating from Pakistan and has been funding terror activities in the valley.