English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsNIA attaches Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, accomplice behind Kandahar plane hijack

NIA attaches Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, accomplice behind Kandahar plane hijack

NIA attaches Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar, accomplice behind Kandahar plane hijack
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 2, 2023 4:04:56 PM IST (Published)

Zargar, who is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal. Ever since his release he has been operating from Pakistan and has been funding terror activities in the valley.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Zargar, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, in Srinagar. Zargar, who was released along with Masood Azhar in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in 1999.

Recommended Articles

View All
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | As leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not— PM Modi

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Zargar's two Marlas house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA said in a statement on Thursday.
"The procedure was carried out today by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local police," NIA added.
Also Read: NIA conducts raids in Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and more to crack down on gangsters
Zargar, who is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, grew up in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar and was associated with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). He has been responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has a close association with other terror outfits, such as Al-Qaeda and JeM.
He was also accused of kidnapping former union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989, and had negotiated her release in exchange for five terrorists.
He was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal. Ever since his release he has been operating from Pakistan and has been funding terror activities in the valley.
Also Read: Kanpur Conspiracy Case: ISIS operatives convicted by special NIA court in Lucknow
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jaish-e-Mohammad TerroristNational Investigation Agency (NIA)

Previous Article

Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, says talks focused on peace in the border areas

Next Article

Kiren Rijiju calls for urgent action to protect vulnerable children at national conference

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X