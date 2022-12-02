NIA arrests main conspirator behind Ludhiana court bomb blast

Harpreet Singh alias "Happy Malaysia", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested by the NIA after he arrived in the national capital from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.
The National Investigation Agency on Friday said the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December 2021, which left one person dead and six others injured.
"Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode," the spokesperson said.
The NIA said Singh coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast.
The NIA added that Singh was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics.
With inputs from PTI
