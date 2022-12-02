English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

NIA arrests main conspirator behind Ludhiana court bomb blast

NIA arrests main conspirator behind Ludhiana court bomb blast

NIA arrests main conspirator behind Ludhiana court bomb blast
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 2, 2022 1:29:04 PM IST (Published)

Harpreet Singh alias "Happy Malaysia", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested by the NIA after he arrived in the national capital from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.

The National Investigation Agency on Friday said the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Recommended Articles

View All
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative

IST6 Min(s) Read

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

Nothing Phone (1) mid-term review: Still quite something and never boring

IST7 Min(s) Read

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

China COVID protest: Xi Jinping can't blame the protesters — the world will be watching

IST9 Min(s) Read


Harpreet Singh alias "Happy Malaysia", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested by the NIA after he arrived in the national capital from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.
He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December 2021, which left one person dead and six others injured.
"Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode," the spokesperson said.
The NIA said Singh coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast.
The NIA added that Singh was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LudhianaNational Investigation AgencyNIA

Next Article

Enquiry ordered after JNU campus walls painted with 'graffiti inciting caste divide'

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng