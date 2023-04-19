NHAI to lay down 10,000 Km of optic fibre cable infrastructure across India by FY25

NHAI said that the move will not only have a catalytic impact on the growth and development but will also contribute to the digital transformation of our country.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Wednesday, said that it is working towards the development of around 10,000 km of Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure across the country by fiscal year 2025.

NHAI said that the move will not only have a catalytic impact on the growth and development but will also contribute to the digital transformation of our country.

The OFC infrastructure provides a fibre-based network that uses light to transmit data. Not only does the use of light speed up the transfer of the data, but it also provides a reliable medium that is not affected by electromagnetic interference and other physical factors.

National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a fully-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of NHAI, will implement the network of Digital Highways by developing integrated utility corridors along the National Highways to develop OFC infrastructure.

NHAI has identified around 1,367 km on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 512 km on Hyderabad-Bangalore Corridor as pilot routes for the Digital Highway development.

The OFC network will help to expedite the roll out of new age telecom technologies like 5G & 6G by providing internet connectivity to remote locations across the country. Furthermore, the recently inaugurated, 246 km long Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi - Mumbai Expressway boasts a three-meter-wide dedicated utility corridor used to lay Optical Fibre Cables, which will serve as the backbone for the roll out of the 5G network in the region.

The OFC infrastructure laying work along the National Highways have started and is targeted for completion in about a year, the statement said. The network will also allow direct plug-and-play or ‘Fibre-on-demand’ models for the telecom/internet services.

The network will be leased out on a Fixed Price Allotment mechanism on ‘Open for All’ basis through a web portal to eligible users. The OFC allotment policy is being finalised in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The move is also in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets, which aims at providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all by 2030. Its target is to improve road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.

What Are Digital Highways or Roads?

Digital Highways are online platforms or solutions that deliver shared public and private services. Furthermore, Digital Roads will harness data, technology and connectivity to improve the way the Strategic Road Network (SRN) is designed, built, operated and used. This will also enable safer journeys, faster delivery and an enhanced customer experience for all, NHAI added.