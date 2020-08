The National Highways Authority of India has awarded 26 projects that will cover 744 km worth Rs 31,000 crore between April and August of FY2020-21.

The capital cost of Rs 31,000 crore includes cost of civil construction, land acquisition, and other pre- construction activities. NHAI has a target of laying highways covering 4,500 km in FY2020-21. The highway authority said on August 31 that it expects to exceed the target.

Over the same period, in the previous three financial years, NHAI awarded 676 km in FY19-20, 368 km in FY18-19 and 504 km in FY17-18.

This is 10 percent higher than the length of projects awarded in the year-ago period, 102 percent higher than Apr-Aug of FY19 and 48 percent more than Apr-Aug of FY18.

"To ease the liquidity crunch and ensure cash flow to the contractors, NHAI ensured that no payments are delayed due to closure of office and disbursed Rs 10,000 crore during lockdown in March 2020 using digital platforms,” NHAI said.

During Apr-Jun of the current financial year 2020-21, NHAI disbursed more than Rs 15,000 crore to vendors.

"Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken. Such moderations saw an encouraged participation from the bidders resulting in spiraling effect on the growth of the road sector," NHAI added.