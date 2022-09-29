'Next, you'll ask for condoms', IAS tells Bihar student; NCW seeks explanation

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who also heads the state's Women and Child Development Corporation, was at an event when the student asked her about the possibility of the government giving sanitary napkins to them at Rs 20-30.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sought an explanation from a senior IAS officer over her "inappropriate and highly objectionable" remark to a student who asked about affordable sanitary napkins.

The NCW said that such "insensitive attitude" from a person at a responsible position was condemnable and extremely shameful. "NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Harjot Kaur Bhamra, IAS, seeking explanation over her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks," the women's panel said in a statement.

According to media reports, when the girl student from Bihar asked why the government could not provide sanitary pads, Bhamra responded, "Tomorrow, you attain the age of family planning and you would expect the government to provide 'nirodh' (condoms) too."

Bhamra replied, "Those clapping, tell me is there any end to such demands? Tomorrow you will say the government can give jeans pants too. And after that why not some beautiful shoes? Eventually, when it comes to family planning you will expect the government to give you family planning methods, and condoms, too. Why there is need to take everything for free?"

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that action will be taken against IAS officer for her remarks on the question of affordable sanitary napkins. "I've immediately called a meeting. We're helping to empower women. I'm monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," said Kumar.