Majority of Muslim women in India support common law for personal matters: News18 Uniform Civil Code survey report

A majority of Muslim women surveyed by News18 expressed support for a common law in India covering personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance, without explicitly mentioning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Over 5,000 Muslim women surveyed by News18 said they would support a common law for all Indias for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. The survey and its results come in the context of the highly-debated Uniform Civil Code, without explicitly mentioning it.

Approximately 67.2 percent of the 8,035 Muslim women interviewed by News18 from 25 states and Union Territories across India said they would support the implementation of a law such as the UCC for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. Meanwhile, 25.4 percent or 2,039 women said they wouldn't support such a law while the remaining 7.4 percent "didn't know or couldn't say."

Notably, the percentage of "yes" responses stayed somewhat the same across different sub-groups of women such as those who had completed their graduation (68.4 percent), those in the 18-44 age group (69.4 percent) and those over 44 years old (59.6 percent).

The UCC proposes a single law that would be applicable to all religious communities in India, unifying various personal matters that are currently governed by separate religious laws. The survey deliberately avoided mentioning the UCC itself, focusing instead on the themes that the UCC is expected to cover.

ALSO READ | A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance

The law has been in the news in recent days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support and the Law Commission of India opened itself up to consultations from stakeholders. Among those opposing the code are tribal groups and Muslim organisations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which fear "majoritarian morality" and an end to their centuries-old traditions.

In response to these opposing viewpoints, News18 Network undertook a comprehensive survey to gauge the sentiments of Muslim women, who would be most directly impacted by any changes to the existing legal framework.

The survey, conducted between July 4 and 8, employed 884 News18 reporters who collected in-person responses from Muslim women across different regions, communities, educational backgrounds, and marital statuses.

The participants ranged in age from 18 to over 65, ensuring a broad representation of opinions. The survey encompassed a diverse educational spectrum, including illiterate individuals as well as post-graduates.

The seven questions were: Participants were asked seven key questions which did not make any mention of the Uniform Civil Code but were themed around what the law covers.

1. Do you support a common law for all Indians for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance?

2. Do you think Muslim men should have the right to marry up to four women?

3. Should all men and all women have equal rights of succession and inheritance of property?

4. Should divorced couples be allowed to remarry without any restriction?

5. Should adoption be allowed regardless of religion?

6. Should all Indians who have attained the age of majority be free to will away their property as they please?

7. Do you support 21 years as the legal age of marriage for all men and women?

To maintain the anonymity of responses, News18 made it optional for respondents to reveal their names. However, 90 percent gave their names. News18, however, did not reveal any names or identifying information to maintain participant privacy.