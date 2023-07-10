Majority of Muslim women in India support common law for personal matters: News18 Uniform Civil Code survey report

A majority of Muslim women surveyed by News18 expressed support for a common law in India covering personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance, without explicitly mentioning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Over 5,000 Muslim women surveyed by News18 said they would support a common law for all Indias for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance. The survey and its results come in the context of the highly-debated Uniform Civil Code, without explicitly mentioning it.

Approximately 67.2 percent of the 8,035 Muslim women interviewed by News18 from 25 states and Union Territories across India said they would support the implementation of a law such as the UCC for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

Notably, the percentage of "yes" responses stayed somewhat the same across different sub-groups of women such as those with a graduate degree (68.4 percent), those in the 18-44 age group (69.4 percent) and those over 44 years old (59.6 percent_.