An online poll conducted by News18 to gauge Indians' sentiment on China revealed that 89 percent people support the ban announced by the government on Chinese apps. This is the third poll conducted by News18 to understand the sentiment of Indians on China in the last 30 days.

The poll was conducted across Network18's platforms including CNN-News18, News18 India, News18 Languages, CNBC-TV18, Moneycontrol, and Firstpost.

Citing security and privacy concerns, the government earlier this week banned 59 Chinese applications including popular video-sharing app TikTok, file-sharing app SHAREit, UC Browser, messaging platform WeChat among others.

The poll that was conducted between July 1 and July 2 showed that 87 percent of the respondents were in fact in support of an extension of the ban to other Chinese apps as well.