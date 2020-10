Since the last week of March schools and cinema halls have remained closed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus crisis. News18 conducted a poll to gauge public sentiment towards reopening of schools and cinema halls.

In the News18PublicSentimeter poll, 50 percent respondents said that they will watch a movie in a hall only when a vaccine is available and cases go down.

On the other hand, 27 percent said they were planning watch a movie in cinema in the next 6 months and of them 14 percent expressed willingness to visit a cinema hall as soon as they reopen.

Nearly 10 percent respondents said that they didn’t foresee themselves watching a movie in a hall ever again.

Again 53.5 percent of respondents, who were polled, said they don’t miss going to a cinema hall and 41 percent said they do.

Parents/guardians of school-going children, who were polled, 65 percent said they were willing to send their children to school only when a vaccine is available and COVID-19 cases come down.

Only 16.7 percent of parents said they will send their children to school as soon as they reopen.