News18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch

The upcoming third edition of the two-day summit will take place on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.

News18 Network has partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), for the upcoming edition of its premier leadership conclave, ‘Rising India summit 2023’, which will also honour the real-life heroes from India’s grassroots.

Esteemed leaders from the Central government and luminaries from various fields, including the arts, sports, business, and academics, from India and across the world, will attend the summit. The event has been designed to provide a stimulating environment for these leaders to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, and offer insightful viewpoints on how to continue advancing India's development.

The summit, with the theme "The Heroes of Rising India”, highlights the extraordinary achievements of Indians who achieve remarkable feats while contributing their own way to India's progress. This year's summit will honour extraordinary contributions made by "Ordinary People" who have made an incredible social impact.

The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.

The collaboration demonstrates Poonawalla Fincorp's dedication to empowering people who are motivated by their values, passion, and potential to make a major impact on India's development.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”