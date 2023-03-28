English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsNews18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch

News18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch

News18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 5:52:59 PM IST (Published)

The upcoming third edition of the two-day summit will take place on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.

News18 Network has partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), for the upcoming edition of its premier leadership conclave, ‘Rising India summit 2023’, which will also honour the real-life heroes from India’s grassroots.

Recommended Articles

View All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

The upcoming third edition of the two-day summit will take place on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel.


Esteemed leaders from the Central government and luminaries from various fields, including the arts, sports, business, and academics, from India and across the world, will attend the summit. The event has been designed to provide a stimulating environment for these leaders to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, and offer insightful viewpoints on how to continue advancing India's development.

The summit, with the theme "The Heroes of Rising India”, highlights the extraordinary achievements of Indians who achieve remarkable feats while contributing their own way to India's progress. This year's summit will honour extraordinary contributions made by "Ordinary People" who have made an incredible social impact.

Also Read: Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique

The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.

The collaboration demonstrates Poonawalla Fincorp's dedication to empowering people who are motivated by their values, passion, and potential to make a major impact on India's development.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”

This event will be telecasted on all the channels of Network18 and its YouTube channel on March 29 and March 30.

Also Read: Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Babita Rajput who solved water crisis in this Bundelkhand village
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rising India Summit

Previous Article

Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Tapesh Mathur who used his savings for animals to find their feet 

Next Article

Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Gulab Yadav of the ‘Village of YouTubers’

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X