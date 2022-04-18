Lt Gen Manoj Pande is set to take over as the Chief of Army Staff after the retirement of current COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane by month-end.

Lt Gen Pande's appointment was announced on Monday by the defence ministry. “Government has decided to appoint Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff."

Hailing from the engineering unit of the force, Lt Gen Pande is set to be the first COAS from the unit. He assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Indian Army in February 2022.

General Rawat along with his wife and 12 armed forces personnel died in a helicopter crash on December 8. Speculations are rife that the incumbent Army Chief would be handed over the position of Chief of Defence Staff. The position of CDS was left vacant after the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)