0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first engineer to be appointed as Army Chief

Profile image
By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)
Mini

Lt Gen Manoj Pande hails from the engineering unit of the force and is the first from the unit to be appointed Army Chief. He will succeed incumbent General Naravane who is set to retire by the end of this month.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first engineer to be appointed as Army Chief
Lt Gen Manoj Pande is set to take over as the Chief of Army Staff after the retirement of current COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane by month-end.
Lt Gen Pande's appointment was announced on Monday by the defence ministry.  “Government has decided to appoint Lt Gen Manoj Pande as the next chief of army staff."
Hailing from the engineering unit of the force, Lt Gen Pande is set to be the first COAS from the unit. He assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Indian Army in February 2022.
Speculations are rife that the incumbent Army Chief would be handed over the position of Chief of Defence Staff. The position of CDS was left vacant after the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat. General Rawat along with his wife and 12 armed forces personnel died in a helicopter crash on December 8.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

IPL 2022 RR vs KKR LIVE score: Kolkata win toss and opt to bowl; Boult back for Rajasthan

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More