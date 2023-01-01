homeindia News

PM Modi, President Murmu and other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation

PM Modi, President Murmu and other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 1, 2023 10:28:39 AM IST (Published)

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of the nation greeted everyone on New Year 2023 and wished for good health, prosperity and love for all.

As the world entered into a new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended New Year 2023 wishes to the nation and wished for wished for hope, happiness, success and good health for all.

Recommended Articles

View All

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read


In a tweet, the Prime Minister hoped everyone be blessed with good health.

President Murmu tweeted and hoped that people resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

Also Read: India is going big with solar energy, but it is time to focus on its waste too
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the nation and wished for peace, health and harmony to everyone. "Best wishes and congratulations to everyone for the new year-2023! Welcome the new year with a new resolution that we will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity. Let us all make joint efforts to ensure peace, health, harmony and prosperity in life," he tweeted in Hindi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, extending his motto for Bharat Jodo Yatra in a video message wished that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also sent his New Year greeting to everyone and tweeted, "New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Have a happy 2023."
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended New Year greetings to the nation and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity.
Also Read: Year ender 2022 | Global inflation, interest rate hikes and the three Cs
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Narendra ModiRahul Gandhi

Previous Article

1,040 lives lost in road accidents caused by use of mobile phone while driving

Next Article

India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge: source