PM Modi, President Murmu and other leaders extend New Year wishes to the nation

As the world entered into a new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu extended New Year 2023 wishes to the nation and wished for wished for hope, happiness, success and good health for all.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister hoped everyone be blessed with good health.

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

President Murmu tweeted and hoped that people resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted the nation and wished for peace, health and harmony to everyone. "Best wishes and congratulations to everyone for the new year-2023! Welcome the new year with a new resolution that we will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity. Let us all make joint efforts to ensure peace, health, harmony and prosperity in life," he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, extending his motto for Bharat Jodo Yatra in a video message wished that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a shop of love.

उम्मीद है, 2023 में, हर गली, हर गांव, हर शहर में खुलेगी, मोहब्बत की दुकान 🇮🇳❤️ Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/xgMJQ0b8wi— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also sent his New Year greeting to everyone and tweeted, "New Year greetings to everyone. May this year bring joy, good health, peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Have a happy 2023."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended New Year greetings to the nation and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity.