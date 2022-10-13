New Vande Bharat train launched: Reach Delhi from Chandigarh in less than 3 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

The new Vande Bharat train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Una in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Chandigarh to less than three hours. PM Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura station in Una district on Thursday, October 13.

According to Indian Railways officials, the new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version of the previous trains. Being much lighter the train is capable of reaching higher speeds within a short duration. The train can reach 0 to 100 kilometres per hour speed within just 52 seconds.

The latest Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train can pick up a maximum speed of 180 km an hour. It will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.

The Indian Railways is yet to announce the starting date of regular operations of the train and its fares.

The train will start from Amb Andaura at 1 pm and reach Chandigarh at 3.35 pm. From Chandigarh, it will travel to New Delhi station and reach the capital city at 6.25 pm. This will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Delhi by half an hour.

At present, the Shatabdi Express takes about three and a half hours to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi.

The Vande Bharat Express train will take about five and a half hours to complete the entire journey from the origin station to Delhi.

On the reverse route, the train will depart from New Delhi station at 5.50 am and reach Una at 10.34 am before completing its journey at Amb Andaura at 11.05 am.

At present, one Vande Bharat train runs on the Delhi-Katra (Jammu) route. Two other trains operate on Delhi-Varanasi and Gandhinagar-Mumbai routes.