    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    New Vande Bharat train launched: Reach Delhi from Chandigarh in less than 3 hours

    New Vande Bharat train launched: Reach Delhi from Chandigarh in less than 3 hours

    New Vande Bharat train launched: Reach Delhi from Chandigarh in less than 3 hours
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The latest Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except on Wednesdays.

    The new Vande Bharat train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Una in Himachal Pradesh to New Delhi will reduce the travel time between the national capital and Chandigarh to less than three hours. PM Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura station in Una district on Thursday, October 13.
    According to Indian Railways officials, the new Vande Bharat train is an advanced version of the previous trains. Being much lighter the train is capable of reaching higher speeds within a short duration. The train can reach 0 to 100 kilometres per hour speed within just 52 seconds.
    The latest Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train can pick up a maximum speed of 180 km an hour. It will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.
    The Indian Railways is yet to announce the starting date of regular operations of the train and its fares.
    The train will start from Amb Andaura at 1 pm and reach Chandigarh at 3.35 pm. From Chandigarh, it will travel to New Delhi station and reach the capital city at 6.25 pm. This will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Delhi by half an hour.
    ALSO READ:
    Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court has a split verdict. Now what?
    At present, the Shatabdi Express takes about three and a half hours to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi.
    The Vande Bharat Express train will take about five and a half hours to complete the entire journey from the origin station to Delhi.
    On the reverse route, the train will depart from New Delhi station at 5.50 am and reach Una at 10.34 am before completing its journey at Amb Andaura at 11.05 am.
    At present, one Vande Bharat train runs on the Delhi-Katra (Jammu) route. Two other trains operate on Delhi-Varanasi and Gandhinagar-Mumbai routes.
    ALSO READ: Passenger vehicle wholesales surge 92% in September on robust festive demand
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Prime Minister Narendra ModiVande BharatVande Bharat Express

    Next Article

    Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court has a split verdict. Now what?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng