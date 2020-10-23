India New Parliament building to be ready by Oct 2022; construction to begin this December Updated : October 23, 2020 06:49 PM IST The existing building is a British era building designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events to ensure its usage along with the new building, officers said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.