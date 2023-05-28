New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

The new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations of New India and is a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first speech in the new Parliament on Sunday.
The new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations of New India and is a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first speech in the new Parliament on Sunday.
“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said.
Former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers YS Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life were present at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament.
“More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination,” Modi said.
The prime minister said the revered Sengol has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day.
"In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)," Modi said.
Also read: PM Modi unveils India’s futuristic parliament building – check world’s 10 unique legislative houses
The prime minister said India's democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution.
He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: There are these five ways business leaders can show love at the workplace
May 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Indian banks want govt to restore merchant discounts on RuPay cards
May 26, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read
Nifty FMCG Index hits a record high, crosses the 50,000 mark - What lies ahead
May 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read