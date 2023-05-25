The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The new Parliament building, currently at the centre of the debate in the Indian political arena, might not be called the Parliament House, sources quoted by a report said. It is likely that a new building might get a new name, it said on Thursday.

The new Parliament building will be entirely different from the old one. According to TOI sources, the chairs of presiding officers in both the Houses — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — have been placed at a higher level compared to current chambers and the Wells of the Houses are deeper.

It added that the new Parliament building might have three entrances — Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karna Dwar — and not "exit" and "entry" written on the gates.

Meanwhile, the government said earlier that once the New Parliament building is operational, work will be initiated to convert the old one into a museum.

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Opposition has, meanwhile, launched a strong protest demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building.

A plea was recently filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the new Parliament building inaugurated by the President of India.

The plea was filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin, who argued in the court that by excluding the President from the inaugural ceremony, the government has “violated the Indian Constitution and shown a lack of respect for it."

"The Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. It consists of the President and the two Houses, the Council of States and the Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President holds the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve the Lok Sabha," News 18 reported citing the plea.

The plea mentioned that the President is an integral part of Parliament and asked as to "why was the President kept away from the foundation laying ceremony and is now not included in the inauguration?"

"This demonstrates malpractice and deprivation by the respondents towards the people of the nation," it added.