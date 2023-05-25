English
New Parliament building may get a new name: Report

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The new Parliament building, currently at the centre of the debate in the Indian political arena, might not be called the Parliament House, sources quoted by a report said. It is likely that a new building might get a new name, it said on Thursday.

According to the Times of India report, there's a high possibility of the renaming of the new building, keeping in view the recent change in names of important Delhi roads and Rajnath (now Kartavyapath) to remove the traces of colonial mindset.
The new Parliament building will be entirely different from the old one. According to TOI sources, the chairs of presiding officers in both the Houses — the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — have been placed at a higher level compared to current chambers and the Wells of the Houses are deeper.
