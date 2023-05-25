New Parliament building inauguration: Traffic restrictions expected in Central Delhi on May 28

Traffic congestion is expected in New Delhi areas on May 28 as Delhi Police may put restrictions on vehicular movements. Police will be increasing security, especially in New Delhi District and roads leading to the venue will be barricaded.

The Delhi Police is expected to heighten the security in central Delhi, especially in New Delhi district areas, for the inauguration of the New Parliament building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As 20 opposition parties have given a call to boycott the inauguration event and in view of the ongoing protest by wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, senior officials of Delhi Police are going to hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the security arrangements, news agency ANI reported.

Police will be increasing security, especially in New Delhi District and roads leading to the venue will be barricaded, according to ANI. The nearby areas will also have multi-layer security checkpoints.

Twenty opposition parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building in a joint statement on May 24. In their statement, the parties contended that President Droupadi Murmu should have inaugurated the new Parliament building instead of PM Modi.

In the joint statement, alleging that the Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people, the parties said, “When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the parliament, we find no value in a new building.”

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) joined the boycott separately.

Reacting to the boycott by the opposition parties, in his recent press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We have invited everyone. They can decide according to their wisdom.”

The new Parliament building is at the heart of the Central Vista redevelopment project and has been designed to house 1,224 members of Parliament - 888 in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, several top wrestlers are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar for the last few weeks. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have alleged that their federation's top official has sexually harassed and abused female wrestlers. Several roads have been barricaded and there are already traffic restrictions in the Jantar Mantar area where the wrestlers are protesting.