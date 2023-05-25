New Parliament building inauguration: Traffic restrictions expected in Central Delhi on May 28

Traffic congestion is expected in New Delhi areas on May 28 as Delhi Police may put restrictions on vehicular movements. Police will be increasing security, especially in New Delhi District and roads leading to the venue will be barricaded.

The Delhi Police is expected to heighten the security in central Delhi, especially in New Delhi district areas, for the inauguration of the New Parliament building on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As 20 opposition parties have given a call to boycott the inauguration event and in view of the ongoing protest by wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar, senior officials of Delhi Police are going to hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the security arrangements, news agency ANI reported.

