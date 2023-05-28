New Parliament Building Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament today

By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 6:09 AM IST (Published)
New Parliament Building Inauguration LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The building will be inaugurated to commemorate nine years of the PM Modi-led government. 19 opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration because they believe that the President Droupadi Murmu should be the one to inaugurate the new building.

May 28, 2023 6:10 AM