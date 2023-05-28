New Parliament building: Amit Shah to Ranveer Singh, eminent personalities celebrate the architectural marvel

The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India's aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a "developed India" that will inspire the progress of other nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams, and nurturing them into reality. In a speech delivered from the grand and cavernous Lok Sabha hall decorated in peacock motif, Modi said the ultra-modern complex was the "need of the hour" in view of the expected increase in the number of members of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country. In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history. Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar in his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, hoped it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India. His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.

"I am sure that the new Parliament House, built during this Amrit Kaal, will be a witness to our rapid progress in the future as well. From creating a self-reliant India to meeting all the basic needs of the people, from empowering the countrymen to alleviating poverty, this glorious building will write a chapter of many historical moments during the coming decades," the vice president said in his message.

Dhankhar noted that the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic failed to deter the unwavering resolve of the hardworking and committed workforce involved in raising the structure. "This grand indigenous new Parliament is also a symbol of our national resolve to get rid of the mindset of slavery," he said.

Describing Parliament as the temple of democracy, he said apart from ensuring the smooth fulfilment of the aspirations of the present and future generations, it also acts as a custodian of eternal traditions and noble democratic standards.

"It is my firm belief that the new Parliament building will ensure that the needs and aspirations of all the citizens are actively addressed through policies and legislations, giving special preference to the marginalised sections of the country. In this way, India's basic commitment will be further strengthened," he said.

Dhankhar said it gives him great pleasure to say that Narendra Modi, who is the first prime minister of India to be born after Independence, is dedicating the magnificent building to the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets congratulated the people of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it is the starting point of the country's journey towards excellence in every field.

The home minister said the 'Sengol' (sceptre) installed in the new Parliament building by Modi bridges India's cultural heritage with its present.

Congratulating every citizen of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shah paid tributes to the 'Shram Yogis', or workers, who toiled to make the nation's dream of a new Parliament building come true in record time.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati congratulated the Centre for the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said it should be used in the interest of the country.

"Congratulations to the Centre on the inauguration of the new Parliament House today. It would be appropriate that this new building should be used in the interest of the country and its people as per the humanitarian thoughts of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and the noble intention of the holy Constitution made by him," she said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Sharing a collage of the new parliament building on Twitter, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the citizens of India on the inauguration of the new Parliament. "The new Parliament stands as a symbol of the progressive and efficient democratic practices of New India," Gadkari said.

In another tweet, Gadkari shared an image from the new Parliament and said, “Experiencing the vibrant spirit of the new parliament's inaugural ceremony.”

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said, “Witnessing one of the most epoch making moments in the history of India - a once in a lifetime moment as India celebrates her diversity, democracy & unity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji.”

Calling it a historic day, former International athlete and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, PT Usha in a tweet said, Privileged to have witnessed the magnificence of our new Parliament!

Sharing several pictures of interior and exterior of the newly inaugurated Parliament, actor turn politician Hema Malini said the new building will showcase India’s strides into a brave new world and give us pride of place among all the advanced nations.

Actor Ranveer Singh in a tweet shared his happiness and called the new parliament building an architectural marvel.

