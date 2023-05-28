New Parliament building: Amit Shah to Ranveer Singh, eminent personalities celebrate the architectural marvel

The new Parliament building is a reflection of new India's aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that it will pave the way for empowering the poor and marginalised and herald the rise of a "developed India" that will inspire the progress of other nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and expressed hope that it will become a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams, and nurturing them into reality. In a speech delivered from the grand and cavernous Lok Sabha hall decorated in peacock motif, Modi said the ultra-modern complex was the "need of the hour" in view of the expected increase in the number of members of Parliament.

President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country. In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history. Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar in his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, hoped it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India. His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building. Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India's progress.