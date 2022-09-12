New India Assurance Company's office catches fire in Indore, nobody injured

By PTI

Mini The fire, which broke out in the building located on the Racecourse Road around 7.30 pm was extinguished nearly two hours later, police said.

An insurance company's office was gutted in a fire that broke out on the fourth floor of the Indore Development Authority's (IDA) multi-storey building here on Sunday night, although nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The fire, which broke out in the building located on the Racecourse Road around 7.30 pm, was extinguished nearly two hours later, they said. Talking to PTI, Tukoganj police station officer Kamlesh Sharma said that the blaze damaged the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd's office.

The police had earlier said that it was New India Assurance Company's office.

"Nobody was injured in the fire and it was put out nearly after two hours. The cause of the fire is being investigated," Sharma said. The assessment of loss caused by the fire would be conducted on Monday, he added.

