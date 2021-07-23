New F-1 student visa policy: Here’s how children of H-1B visa holders in US will benefit

America's new policy for those applying for F-1 student visa favours the children of H-1B visa holders who are speciality foreign workers -- such as Indian software engineers and technically qualified personnel -- allowed by the US employers.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made a change in its ‘bridge visa application’ policy with respect to applications for changing the status to F-1 visa classification.

Now, specified non-immigrants have a chance to request for this change to a different non-immigrant classification.

And applicants no longer need to submit multiple applications for extension or change of the non-immigrant status while their change of status (COS) is still pending (or unexpired at the time of filing initial COS application) with the USCIS.

USCIS will grant the change of status to F-1 effective from the date when the applicant’s Form 1-539 (original application form to extend or change non-immigrant status) was approved.

This new policy will help cut down on costs as well as surmount the procedural and administrative hassles.

This is of great help to the children of H-1B visa holders, who are on the verge of turning 21 years; and have to make a transition towards F-1 visa meant for foreign students to avoid being deported back to the home country of their parents.

More than 136,000 children (aged around 21 years) of Indians working in the US were affected by this problem due to a backlog in clearing employment-based green card applications, as per CATO Institute.

Earlier, non-immigrants had to get F-1 student visa up to 30 days before their programme commencement date. And the programme date had to be mentioned on their Form I-20, which is the certificate for eligibility for non-immigrant student status.

Aspirants had to file for multiple extensions to avoid getting a gap in status. This was because the USCIS said it was difficult to adjudicate the COS to F-1 and align to multiple programme dates. However, this caused plenty of inconvenience, adding costs for the applicants as well as burdening the administration.

If the student's application has been approved over 30 days before the commencement of the programme date, then all they need to do is ensure they do not violate their F-1 status in any manner during that time. Doing unauthorised jobs or taking up employment outside or on-campus is not allowed.

Visa consultants have asked for additional policy changes such as getting rid of country limits and granting more visas for such students.

Higher educational institutions will reopen for the Fall from August end onwards. There were 1,93,124 Indian students (down 4.4 percent) doing their higher education programmes in the US in 2019-20, as per the Open Doors Report for 2019-20 academic year (September 2019 to August 2020).

India (18 percent) ranked second after China (around 35 percent) in terms of student share, with a total of 10.75 lakh international students in the 2019-20 academic year.