  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Economy

New Education Policy: Breakfast for school children besides mid-day meals

Updated : August 02, 2020 01:35 PM IST

In locations where hot meals are not possible, a simple but nutritious meal-- groundnuts or chana mixed with jaggery and local fruits may be provided.
At least 11.59 crore elementary school students are beneficiaries under the mid-day meal scheme of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.
New Education Policy: Breakfast for school children besides mid-day meals

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Maruti July domestic sales up 1.3%, Hyundai down 2% as auto sector crawl towards recovery

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Sebi imposes Rs 1.20 crore fine on 16 individuals for indulging in  fraudulent trading

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement