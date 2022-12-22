Delhi World Book Fair 2022: Check timings, place, other details here

The 2023 book festival's theme, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ will honour India's 75th anniversary of Independence. With France serving as the Guest of Honour nation, a multitude of literary and cultural programmes, seminars, conversations, and workshops will be presented.

The 31st New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) will now take place in the newly constructed Halls 2-5 GF in Pragati Maidan from February 25 to March 5, according to the National Book Trust of India. The book fair will run from 11 am until 8 pm (IST).

The 2023 book festival's theme, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ will honour India's 75th anniversary of Independence. With France serving as the Guest of Honour nation, a multitude of literary and cultural programmes, seminars, conversations, and workshops will be presented.

The National Book Trust coordinates the event each year with the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The NDWBF aims to provide exhibitors a chance to do business with the expanding book industry, promote books, and increase commerce in the publishing and literary industries.

Due to limitations put in place by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's capital, the 30th edition of the NDWBF was postponed.

More details of the Delhi book fair, dates and timings are available here: https://www.nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf2023/

The annual Hyderabad National Book Fair, meanwhile, got underway today at the NTR stadium. The Hyderabad Book Fair Society is organising the event, which will run from December 22 through January 1, 2023.

The 35th National Hyderabad Book Fair will have at least 300 book stalls put up, according to Juluru Gauri Shankar, head of the organising Telangana Sahitya Akademi.

More than 300 book booths from various publishers and book firms from throughout the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, would be present at the event. There are books available in Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages besides Telugu.

There will be a wide range of books on display, including comic books, picture books, biographies, great works of literature, and novels.

K T Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), officially inaugurated the event.

“This year, the Mana Mukhyamantri Stall will also be put up at the book festival, including works by different authors on Chief Ministers. Books on social programmes and nation-building will have their own stands,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced.