New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped; all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The redevelopment project of the New Delhi Railway Station will be done as per a Rs 4,700 crore plan which will be funded purely by the government.

The New Delhi Railway Station, located in the heart of India's capital city, is set to be revamped. The makeover will give it a futuristic look.

The Rs 4,700 crore plan will be funded from the government coffers and no private capital. The Ministry of Railways shared photos of the proposed design of the Railway Station on its Twitter handle.

The railway station sees a footfall of around 5 lakh every day.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

The ministry wrote "Marking a New Era," in the tweet caption.

The plan involves rebuilding the station as per an already approved design and master plan for the redevelopment, of the largest station of the Indian Railways.

ALSO READ:

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared pictures of the interior and exterior of the proposed design.

Marking a New Era: Proposed design of the to-be redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). pic.twitter.com/i2Fll1WG59 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2022

The two pictures in the shared design plan show two dome-like structures with several towers in the background. The oval-shaped two glass structures are connected by tunnels and surrounded by several flyovers for easy access to the station. In the image of the interior, a metro train is seen with text that says modern passenger amenities and digital information systems will be available at the redeveloped station.

Here is what we know about the project

As per reports, the development scheme plans to connect the Airport Express Line and Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro network with the New Delhi Railway Station via multi-modal transit hubs or MMTHs.

As per the plan, two MMTHs have been planned. One MMTH will be on the Paharganj side and the other will be on the Ajmeri Gate side.

As per an Indian Express report, there will be no foot overbridges in the new station. Instead, it will have two skywalks which will be 9 m wide. This will connect the Multi-Modal Transport Hub to the main station building.

The entire complex is expected to have 86 lifts and 67 escalators for travellers.

Solar panels will be placed on the Multi-Modal Transport Hub and other building roofs for powering the station with clean energy.

The new structure will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting, wastewater or stormwater reuse, and solid waste management with on-site waste segregation systems.

The areas that currently house railway colonies, offices, the Karnail Singh stadium and the inner roads adjoining Connaught Place which are all on railway land will also be revamped under a Public Private Partnership project later.