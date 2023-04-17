New Delhi | Fire breaks out at ITBP headquarters

homeindia NewsNew Delhi | Fire breaks out at ITBP headquarters

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 7:31:35 PM IST (Published)

As per the details coming out, the fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters located in Lodhi Road area of the National Capital. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A fire broke out at the New Delhi headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force on Monday, PTI reported.

-With inputs from PTI
Note: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
