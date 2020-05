An online poll conducted by Network18 in 13 languages revealed that most respondents did not see themselves taking a flight or a train this year with the reluctance being the highest -- 79 percent -- in those responded to the Marathi poll. The unwillingness was the lowest in those responded to Malayalam (36 percent).

The online poll was conducted across Network18's platforms including CNBC-TV18, News18, Moneycontrol and Firstpost between May 21 and May 28 in languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia and Ordu.

About 57 percent of the people who responded to the poll said they would not take a flight or train this year, if they can help it, while 15 percent said they would wait for at least three months to travel by a flight or train. Up to 13 percent said they would wait for a month while the remaining said they would take a flight or train as soon as the services resumed.