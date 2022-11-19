Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Parineeti Chopra calls herself a citizen in progress

Parineeti Chopra says men should be given more responsibility when it comes to water and sanitation.

Actress Parineeti Chopra called herself a citizen in progress while speaking about access to clean water and safe sanitation for all at the Mission Swachhta Aur Paani grand eight-hour-long telethon of Network18 and Harpic on the occasion of World Toilet Day, on Saturday. Talking to hosts Anand Narasimhan and Shereen Bhan, Parineeti said that she wouldn’t like to be defined by just one single aspect of her life. “I am a citizen in progress,” said the actress as she joined the telethon.

Talking about the importance of sanitation, Parineeti said that she has experienced many issues as a woman when it comes to sanitation in the country. “I have struggled to see cleanliness and usage of water in our country,” she said. The actress added that there has been a lot of improvement in public infrastructure over the last decade or so, but citizens need to pull their weight in terms of hygiene and sanitation.

Parineeti also added that men need to take on the onus for clean sanitation and it needs to be a shared responsibility. She also cautioned against the overuse of water, which results in wet bathrooms that can be breeding grounds for pathogens.

“I feel that more responsibility should be given to the men out there. Because women are a little bit more responsible. We know what the next woman will go through, so we are a bit conscious. But, I think over usage of water and wet bathrooms are the worst things. They are breeding grounds for diseases. Swachhta and Paani should be more used in these bathrooms. I see the number one problem is the overflow of water,” she added.

Also taking the stage, Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs and Partnership, South Asia, Reckitt, added that the change begins with people and with mass movements helping people stick with changes in their behaviour in terms of sanitation and hygiene practices. Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, South Asia, Reckitt, also commended India’s progress in terms of improving sanitation behaviour, but he called for participation from everyone to contribute to taking sanitation drives forward.

Mission Swachhta Aur Paani is a sanitation campaign by Network18 and Hapric that advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility and that everyone should have access to the same.