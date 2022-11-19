Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Dia Mirza shares 5 tips for sustainable living

Dia Mirza said that one big contribution that each individual can make to the environment is to manage the waste better at home.

Carrying your own bottle and doing away with single-use plastic bottles was one of the five tips that actress and green activist Dia Mirza suggested for sustainable living. Speaking at the Network18 and Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon on the occasion of World Toilet Day, November 19, the actress said that one big contribution that each individual can make to the environment is to manage waste better at home.

“By managing our waste better, we can reduce toxicity entering waterways and polluting air, soil and water,” she said.

The actor suggested people use energy-efficient appliances as a measure for sustainable living. She urged people to substitute CFL bulbs with energy-efficient LED ones.

ALSO READ:

Practising a mostly plant-based diet will also help make a significant shift to sustainable living, she said.

Earlier, Mirza said individual health was connected to the health of the environment and that our actions have an impact on not just our health but also on others.

“Our actions have far and wide-reaching consequences and how we choose to live each day will not just have an impact on our own health but also on the health of many others," she said.

Wishing all viewers a “Happy World Toilet Day", India’s UN Goodwill Ambassador said the country had made significant strides in cleanliness and sanitation.

Talking about her journey from the tip of the Ganga to where it meets the sea, Mirza said she travelled across five states and was mesmerised by the pristine beauty of the river and its surroundings.

To protect the Ganga, which is the second most polluted river in the world, it was necessary to do away with single-use plastic bottles, she added.

A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani is being held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a Network 18 and Harpic initiative advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.