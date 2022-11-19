English
india News

Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Akshay Kumar bats for teaching students about cleanliness and hygiene

Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Akshay Kumar bats for teaching students about cleanliness and hygiene

Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Akshay Kumar bats for teaching students about cleanliness and hygiene
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Akshay Kumar said that lessons about hygiene and cleanliness should be taught in homes as well as schools.

Students need to be practically taught about cleanliness and hygiene advocated, Bollywood star and Campaign Ambassador, Akshay Kumar at Network18 and Harpic’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon on the occasion of World Toilet Day, November 18.

Talking with hosts Anand Narasimhan and Shereen Bhan during the grand eight-hour telethon, Akshay Kumar said that lessons about hygiene and cleanliness should be taught in homes as well as schools.
“I don’t understand why people don’t focus on cleanliness and hygiene,” he said.
ALSO READ:
Work on sanitation never stops, says NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer
“Why can it not be taught in schools to stay hygienic and clean? Students need to be taught practically,” Kumar added. The actor said, “Toilet etiquette classes should be mandatory in schools across the nation. Students should learn about topics like sanitation, hygiene and water conversation,” Akshay Kumar added.
 
 
Speaking at length about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene at the telethon, Akshay Kumar took the example of Lothal. Lothal was one of the most southern settlements of the ancient Indus Valley civilisation and despite being built over 4,500 years ago had functioning sewage, drainage and toilets.
ALSO READ:  Network 18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani Telethon: Parineeti Chopra calls herself a citizen in progress
Khiladi Kumar also spoke to sanitation workers employed at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia in Gujarat. Inviting them to attend Mission Swachhata aur Paani Telethon, the actor thanked them for their services and asked them about how visitors can improve their sanitation habits while using public toilets at the tourist site. The workers said that despite the importance of the site, some visitors still don’t care to maintain hygiene at the community toilets. “Some visitors do not use dustbins, while others litter with food items and water bottles, among other things,” said a worker.
A grand 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani is being held on World Toilet Day, November 19, to mobilise India for better sanitation. Mission Swachhta aur Paani, a Network 18 and Harpic initiative advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.
ALSO READ: Meet teacher turned sanitation warrior Prof Jyoti Lamba who built 10,000 toilets in Gujarat
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
