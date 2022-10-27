Mini
The Indian Railways resumed the services of the renowned toy train between Neral and Matheran last week
The Indian Railways resumed the services of the renowned toy train between Neral and Matheran last week and also added a Vistadome coach for passengers to enjoy the stunning landscapes of the Western Ghats.
The Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra is one of the primary tourist attractions of the small hill station in the Raigad region, which lies 100 km from Mumbai.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the new features of the toy train, including the Vistadome coach, gabion protection and grouting of stone pitching beneath the track.
“Heritage Neral-Matheran toy train whistles again!” Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again! 🚂👉Vistadome coach👉Gabion protection👉Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track pic.twitter.com/e6sEmEamLE— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 26, 2022
The railway ministry also shared a video of the toy train on Twitter and announced the resumption of services.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the toy train service and said it was great news for local tourism.
“Making this scenic journey even more memorable!” the PM wrote.
Making this scenic journey even more memorable! Great news for local tourism… https://t.co/pHye7irkWr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022
The Neral- Matheran toy train service was stopped in 2019 following unprecedented rainfall and damages in over 20 locations in the Neral-Matheran section. Since then, the Central Railway has undertaken infrastructural works to repair and improve the track and ride in the section.
There are three stations along the narrow-gauge railway line between Jummapatti, Waterpipe, and Aman Lodge before the journey terminates at Matheran. The three stations are powered by a solar plant with a capacity of 500-1000 Wp and a windmill with a capacity of 6.1 KWp at Matheran. They also have energy-efficient LED lighting and fans.
The Neral-Matheran toy train route was designed in 1900. Construction of the railroad started in 1904 and finished in 1907.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
