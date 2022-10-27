    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    Neral-Matheran toy train service whistles again after three years

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com

    The Indian Railways resumed the services of the renowned toy train between Neral and Matheran last week

    The Indian Railways resumed the services of the renowned toy train between Neral and Matheran last week and also added a Vistadome coach for passengers to enjoy the stunning landscapes of the Western Ghats.

    The Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra is one of the primary tourist attractions of the small hill station in the Raigad region, which lies 100 km from Mumbai.
    Sharing the news on Twitter, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the new features of the toy train, including the Vistadome coach, gabion protection and grouting of stone pitching beneath the track.
    “Heritage Neral-Matheran toy train whistles again!” Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
    ALSO READ:
    From boarding Nilgiri toy train to early morning trek: Top 10 things to do in Ooty
     
    The railway ministry also shared a video of the toy train on Twitter and announced the resumption of services.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the toy train service and said it was great news for local tourism.
    “Making this scenic journey even more memorable!” the PM wrote.
     
    The Neral- Matheran toy train service was stopped in 2019 following unprecedented rainfall and damages in over 20 locations in the Neral-Matheran section. Since then, the Central Railway has undertaken infrastructural works to repair and improve the track and ride in the section.
    There are three stations along the narrow-gauge railway line between Jummapatti, Waterpipe, and Aman Lodge before the journey terminates at Matheran. The three stations are powered by a solar plant with a capacity of 500-1000 Wp and a windmill with a capacity of 6.1 KWp at Matheran. They also have energy-efficient LED lighting and fans.
    The Neral-Matheran toy train route was designed in 1900. Construction of the railroad started in 1904 and finished in 1907.
    ALSO READ: Darjeeling toy train service will resume from Christmas
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

