Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel shifted to Delhi AIIMS

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 9:07:16 AM IST (Updated)

This is the second time President Poudel has been hospitalised within a month.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel was shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu's Maharajgunj on Tuesday. Poudel was admitted to the hospital after his oxygen level dipped. According to reports, the president had an infection in his lungs.

"We rushed him to the hospital after his oxygen level dipped. He has been taking antibiotics for 15 days but his situation has not improved,” one adviser to the president was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post newspaper.
This is the second time President Poudel has been hospitalised within a month. Last week, the president complained of pain in his stomach. A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to deploy a team of government officials to facilitate his treatment, news agency PTI reported.
The team will assess the nature of the president’s illness and report to the government, a minister said. Further decisions on the president’s treatment will be taken after the team submits its report. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also visited the hospital to inquire about Poudel’s health condition.
Poudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the new president of Nepal last month, in a relief to the fragile coalition government headed by Prime Minister 'Prachanda'.
Poudel, a common candidate of the eight-party alliance that included the Nepali Congress and Prime Minister 'Prachanda'-led CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of Parliament and 352 provincial assembly members.
(With inputs PTI)
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 9:04 AM IST
