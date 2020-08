The government of India released the National Education Policy (NEP) in late July. Considering the last policy came in 1986, an entire generation has rolled over before witnessing a fresh start. Nevertheless, finer details on the implementation of the policy will take at least another year. The long-term vision in upgrading education in India up to global standards is commendable.

Autonomy: In many ways, NEP answers the shortcomings of an ad-hoc Education system prevalent over several decades. As ‘Education’ has been a concurrent subject (state governments and central governments can both introduce laws), it is up to the government to overcome a possible resistance to homogenizing the system. Through NEP, the government will replace the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with the Higher Education Commission of India. Fostering a culture of empowerment and autonomy to innovate, NEP proposes to phase out the system of affiliated colleges. Thus providing much-needed freedom to deliver quality education by ‘autonomous degree-granting colleges’. Herein, every institution will be keen on upholding a competitive edge over its competitors, which in turn provides a significant advantage to our students.

International Campuses in India: Number of Indian students enrolling in graduate studies annually can easily dwarf populations of a few countries. Such an enviable talent-base is forcing international institutions to design different partnerships in India. Inviting the top 100 such universities to set-up campuses is akin to igniting an ‘Education Revolution’. Few countries in Southeast Asia like Singapore, Malaysia are following this route to fast-forward their prowess in delivering education. While it is natural for universities to hesitate in making a marquee investment, the government is determined to build investor confidence in this country.

India has already seen a few international institutions setting up campuses in partnership with local education institutions. It proves that the system can work well if we ensure uniformity in credits, autonomy and a national-level ranking system. The advent of International Universities will also nudge local ‘autonomous’ institutions to design a ‘practical’ curriculum which in turn will ensure our graduates are ‘industry-ready’. Setting up campuses in India is definitely going to improve the brand of International institutions. Starting 2023 we could see the ball rolling, gaining pace over the rest of the decade.

The 5+3+3+4: One of the major changes seen in the NEP is a shift from the current 10+2 education system to a 5+3+3+4 system. While the former covered age-group 5-18, the latter intends to bring pre-school age-group of 3-5 yrs within the formal education setup. Thus, creating a strong base for young students from the age of three. NEP also intends to reduce the ‘curriculum content’ and focus more upon developing critical thinking and enhancing essential learning among students. Introducing 4-year Bachelors programmes across specialisations will ensure equal credits and avoid certain students to be at a disadvantage. Furthermore, a 4-year Bachelor degree will allow room for Research-based learning for students.

Early Learning: Finally, NEP brings back the option to deliver early classes up to Class 5 using mother-tongue or home-language as a medium of instruction. As research has proven, early education when delivered in home-language helps develop a better sense of critical thinking. This is because a child learns the mother tongue naturally - through interactions and sans pedagogical interventions. In most European countries, children are taught in their national languages up to a certain age with an option to choose Foreign languages.

Furthermore, this decision will definitely bring back local languages in focus, breathe life into learning diverse languages and help generate employment opportunities for the teaching class, academia and literature.

While there are many other initiatives that together will put India on a path of becoming the global knowledge hub, the government is targeting 2040 for the full implementation of the NEP. It is to be seen how the government provides national access to highest-quality education for all regardless of economic or social background.

— Nilesh Gaikwad is Country Manager at EDHEC Business School, France. The views expressed are personal