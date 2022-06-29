NEET UG Exam 2022 Update: Exam city intimation slip released, admit cards to be out soon

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam city allotment slips have been released online by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can download the intimation slip from the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in . The NEET UG 2022 admit cards are also expected to be released soon.

Here’s how to download NEET UG 2022 exam city slips:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET at Go to the official website of NEET at www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET (UG)-2022’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to login by entering your application number and other required details.

Step 4: Your NEET UG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the slip and keep a printed copy of it for future reference.

In case candidates face difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in

The NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be held at different centres located across 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India.

As the intimation slip has been released, candidates can expect their admit card for NEET UG 2022 to be released any time by next week. Usually, the NTA releases the admit cards 15 days prior to the exam. However, there has been no official announcement from the NTA regarding the release date of the admit cards.