The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022). However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited. As per reports, the NEET UG 2022 admit card is likely to be released at 12PM today, (July 11). The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in . Students are advised to keep a check on the official NTA websites for latest updates.

The NTA has dismissed all rumours about postponement of NEET UG 2022 Exam. The NEET UG 2022 Exam will be held on July 17 as per the schedule.

Here’s how to download NEET UG 2022 admit card:

Step 1:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link 'Download NEET-UG admit card 2022’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: The 'Candidate Login' page will open.

Step 4: Enter your application number and other required details.

Step 5: Enter/verify the captcha code and click on 'submit'.

Step 6: Your NEET-UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen, download, and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The NEET UG 2022 Exam city slips have already been released by NTA on neet.nta.nic.in . As per the NTA, nearly 18 lakh medical aspirants have registered to appear for the NEET UG 2022 exam.

NEET UG 2022 will be held in 13 languages for admissions into medical, dental, AYUSH and veterinary seats in the government colleges across the country. NEET scores will also be considered for admission into BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.