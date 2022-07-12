The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 medical entrance exam today at 11:30 am. Registered candidates can visit the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ to download their admit cards.

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG exam in pen and paper mode on July 17 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm. The agency had released the advanced intimation of exam city slip on June 28 so that aspirants can make travel arrangements. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted across 546 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. This will be the first time that the medical entrance exam will be conducted in cities outside the country.

Here are the key things to know about NEET UG 2022 while downloading the admit cards.

Without the admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres.

As the NTA will not release any hard copy of the admit card, students are advised to download and take a printout of the online NEET admit card.

To download the NEET UG 2022 admit card, students will have to visit the https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and click on the link given in the home page. They will have to key in the required login credentials, including application number and date of birth. The students will also be asked to type the security pin given on the screen. Once the details are submitted, the candidates can get access to their admit cards.

After downloading the admit card, students will have to ensure that it is error-free. They must ensure that the name, venue, exam timing and reporting time are all mentioned correctly on the NEET 2022 admit card. The admit card will also have Covid-19 instructions and dress code instructions.

A total of 18,72,341 candidates have registered for the NEET UG 2022 exam.

The exam paper will comprise of 200 questions of 720 marks. It will be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).

Candidates will be allowed to seat themselves at the centres at 1:15 pm. After 1:30 pm, NEET candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

In case aspirants are unable to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card, they can contact the number 011-40759000 or send an e-mail to NTA at neet@nta.ac.in

