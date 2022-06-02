The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) on Wednesday declared the results of NEET-PG 2022 within a record 10 days of conducting the exam.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held at 849 centres on May 21. About 1,82,318 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. There are 52,000 PG medical seats available in the country.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the NBEMS for announcing the results within 10 days.

“I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya said on Twitter. He also congratulated the students who qualified in the examination.

The NBEMS will release the merit list for NEET-PG 2022 separately. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from June 8.

The cut-off marks were declared with the NEET PG 2022 results. The cut-off mark for general category students is 275, while it is 245 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The cut-off mark for other categories is 260.

Last year, the cut-offs for NEET exams were 302 for general category, 265 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and 283 for UR-PWD.

To check the results, candidates can visit the website https://natboard.edu.in/ or https://nbe.edu.in/

The candidates will have to click on the 'NEET PG 2022 results' link available on the homepage.

The result will be available in pdf format in the notification. To know if one has qualified, the candidate will have to search for their roll number using ‘Ctrl+F’ command.